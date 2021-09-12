Ludacris is launching an animated children's show titled Karma’s World that will premiere on Netflix, October 15. The upcoming series follows musical artist, Karma Grant, and will incorporate original songs that tackle body positivity, discrimination, and much more. Netflix released the first official trailer for the series, Friday.

“I’m so proud of Karma’s World, which was inspired by my oldest daughter Karma,” Luda said, according to ET Canada. “It’s about a girl who wants to bring positivity to the world through her music, and each episode draws on real-life situations faced by kids today.”



Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Luda continued: “We see Karma use her voice to help her family, friends, and community, demonstrating the power young people have to create change. I truly believe that every single person on this earth has the power to change the world for the better – just like Karma! It is important to me that kids and families around the world will identify with Karma’s World, and my goal for the show is to help spread positivity, inspire self-confidence in our children, and bring the world together through music.”

Check out the new trailer for Karma's World below and be on the lookout for Ludacris' series on Netflix, next month.

[Via]