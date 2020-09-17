Ludacris, Nas, & Doug E. Fresh Held It Down For The "Virgo"

While it's not entirely uncommon to see Nas hailed among hip-hop's great, it's far less likely to see Ludacris' name tossed into the hat. Given the scope of his impressive discography, which includes no shortage of classic hits and fantastic quotables, it's honestly surprising how little love Luda gets in the greater hip-hop discourse. And yet the proof is abundantly clear. There isn't' a legend in the game who wouldn't jump at the opportunity to trade bars with Ludacris -- case in point, the refreshingly old-school collaboration "Virgo," featuring Nas and Doug E. Fresh.

Originally included as part of Nas' Street Disciple, "Virgo" found a second home on Luda's own Red Light District album. Given the pedigree involved, it's no wonder both parties wanted a piece of the old-school banger. Over beatbox-driven production from Salaam Remi, Nas kicks things off with a breezy flow, reminiscing on a particularly successful rendezvous with a lady friend. Ludacris matches the vibe in the second verse, lining his own encounter with plenty of old-school soul and x-rated mischeif. "While I'm laid back, chillin' in my b-boy stance," he raps. "Could be a little pop lockin' if your girl's top droppin' / But watch for cockblockin' on my coochie stock options."

In honor of Doug E. Fresh's 54th birthday, revisit "Virgo" right here -- does anyone have any fond memories built around this track?

QUOTABLE LYRICS

While I'm laid back, chillin' in my b-boy stance

Could be a little pop lockin' if your girl's top droppin'

But watch for cockblockin' on my coochie stock options