New information on the deadly shooting that left Ludacris' manager in critical condition emerged this morning after new surveillance footage was discovered. Per TMZ, Zulu had reportedly returned fire after he and his associates were shot at in Atlanta.

Several sources who've reviewed the surveillance footage from outside of APT 4B restaurant revealed the altercation that led up to the shooting. The sources allege that Chaka was with his assistant and a friend when they made their way to the parking lot after an event. Chaka was approached by another man and the two allegedly had a verbal back-and-forth that quickly escalated. Sources claim that the other man allegedly had his hand on his waistband for the entirety of an exchange.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

A woman allegedly attempted to intervene, pushing the other man away from Chaka but this only furthered the tension. Chaka and the man bumped chests before the music mogul grabbed the man's collar. Chaka was then jumped by the other man and a few others before one of the individuals went back to his vehicle to grab a gun and fired two shots. The sources claim Chaka got up and shot back at least once.

The other man who was shot is reported to have been security at the restaurant and attempted to help Chaka back on his feet.

We'll keep you posted on more details surrounding the situation.

