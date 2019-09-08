Ludacris Goes In On Childish Major's "No Sweat"

Childish Major is back with the album Dirt Road Diamonds. The 11 song project feels brief, but sweet. One of the shortest records on the project is one of the best though. "No Sweat" featuring Ludacris clocks in at under 3 minutes, but every second of this banger is enjoyable. Major takes the first verse down with ease, but it's Luda's second verse that really hits the spot.

As if we hopped in a time machine and traveled back to 2006, Luda's flow and cadence is laced with aggressive energy and excitement. He may be a movie star now, but Luda reminds us that he can still rap on "No Sweat." The instrumental for "No Sweat" fits in with Major's usual chill and mellow sounding vibe. Bubbling synths wind and bend around heavy-hitting percussions and a twisted vocal sample. This would have been a perfect Summer banger, but it will work just as well as a Fall bounce.

Quotable Lyrics

Wealth is generational

Rap slash movie star, benefits occupational (Ah)

Such as a sensational feelin', kneelin' with my hands high

Thankin' God for another day, rebuke the bad guy

Summertime is the best, never regret it

Stay fresh, and in case I perspire, I never sweat it