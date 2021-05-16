Ludacris and his wife Eudoxie Mbouguiengue announced a few days ago that they were expecting their second child. They got married back in 2014 and welcomed their first child in 2015, recently celebrating their sixth anniversary together.

It's been some time since Ludacris has rocked his signature 00s braids. The Atlanta-bred rapper chopped off his locks in exchange for a more traditional buzz cut, but the OG Luda braids will forever hold a special place in our hearts. It seems like the Grammy winner has had time during quarantine to grow his hair out, setting in the nostalgia yesterday by debuting his old school hairstyle on social media.



Bowers/Getty Images

"Oooowooo, yeah boy," said the Atlanta rapper in the video while flexing the braids. He rocked a white tank paired with a gold chain and earrings. Numerous people pointed out how Luda looked like he hadn't aged a single day since the age

"We always talk about Pharrell but Ludacris done looked the same since I was in 3rd grade lol," remarked one Twitter user.

Another user took the nostalgic braids and the recent servicing of Nicki Minaj's Beam Me Up Scotty mixtape to streaming services as a good luck sign for this summer. "Ludacris got his hair braided and n*ggas bumping itty bitty piggy like it just came out this summer about to be special," wrote the user.

Check out more reactions to Ludacris bringing his braids back.