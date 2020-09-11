Ludacris Finds The Perfect Woman On "Found You" Ft. Chance The Rapper

If this track sounds familiar, it's because Ludacris first shared a snippet of the song during his Verzuz with Nelly earlier this year. The Southern Hospitality rapper gave a preview to "Silence of the Lambs" featuring Lil Wayne, a track that he went on to officially release. Luda also gave a sneak peek at "Found You" featuring Chance The Rapper, and it looks as if he's dropping this one off, as well.

It's unclear when Ludacris and Chance The Rapper united to create "Found You," but it may be a single that's been sitting in the vault. Both artists are known for their public displays and declarations of their undying love for their wives, so it is fitting that they come together for this love track. Luda spits verses about finding his perfect woman and doing anything he can to keep her by his side, so stream "Found You" and let us know what you think of this collaboration.

Quotable Lyrics

God's creation

No filter, no imitation

And observations can sense that you're amazing

So fine, wishing that you were mine

But know that I'm quite patient