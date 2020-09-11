mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Ludacris Finds The Perfect Woman On "Found You" Ft. Chance The Rapper

Erika Marie
September 11, 2020 01:01
Luda returns with a track where he praises his woman for being everything he's ever wanted.


If this track sounds familiar, it's because Ludacris first shared a snippet of the song during his Verzuz with Nelly earlier this year. The Southern Hospitality rapper gave a preview to "Silence of the Lambs" featuring Lil Wayne, a track that he went on to officially release. Luda also gave a sneak peek at "Found You" featuring Chance The Rapper, and it looks as if he's dropping this one off, as well.

It's unclear when Ludacris and Chance The Rapper united to create "Found You," but it may be a single that's been sitting in the vault. Both artists are known for their public displays and declarations of their undying love for their wives, so it is fitting that they come together for this love track. Luda spits verses about finding his perfect woman and doing anything he can to keep her by his side, so stream "Found You" and let us know what you think of this collaboration.

Quotable Lyrics

God's creation
No filter, no imitation
And observations can sense that you're amazing
So fine, wishing that you were mine
But know that I'm quite patient

Ludacris Chance The Rapper Verzuz TV
