Ludacris Breezes Through "Butter.Atl" Single

Erika Marie
August 13, 2021 01:38
Butter.Atl
The chorus has Luda switching things up.


It is undeniable that Ludacris has one of the most recognizable voices and flows in Hip Hop, and while he adheres to both on his new single, the chorus shows that he's been switching things up in the studio. The Atlanta icon recently celebrated the birth of his fourth daughter Chance, a newborn that he shares with wife Eudoxie Bridges. While fatherhood and a successful movie career have been taking up much of Luda's time, he always gives himself a moment to beast out in the booth.

Luda returns with "Butter.Atl," a track he breezes through as he speaks on his legacy, career, and climbing out of the trenches with his friends and family beside him. His fans can only hope that another project is on the horizon, but as we await more news, stream "Butter.Atl" and let us know what you think of Ludacris's latest.

Quotable Lyrics

Luda's R-rated, reincarnated
Bacak with the crew and we all faded
Sippin' somethin' while we money-chasing
Medicate and celebrate 'cause we all made it

