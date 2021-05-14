Ludacris and his wife, Eudoxie, have announced that they are expecting another child with separate posts on Instagram, Friday, while celebrating Eudoxie's birthday.

"How is it YOUR Birthday & Your Giving Me The Greatest Gift? Joyeux Anniversaire Mrs. Bridges," Ludacris wrote in a caption for a photo of his pregnant wife.

"Blessed year indeed," wrote Eudoxie captioning the same photos.



Christopher Polk / Getty Images

Ludacris and Eudoxie married in 2014 and welcomed their first child in 2015.

This isn't the first time the couple has expressed their love in matching posts on social media. In December 2020, both Ludacris and Eudoxie celebrated six years of marriage and joked about the key the happiness in a long-term relationship.

"What’s The Secret To 6 Years of Marriage & Counting? Make Sure She Gets an Over Abundance of 'Vitamin D!' Happy Anniversary Mrs Bridges. We Just Gettin Started!" Ludacris said in his post.

Eudoxie added in her own caption: "May we always celebrate each other. 6 years of marriage down but it’s always felt like we have been together in another life also. As imperfect as it is, it’s pretty perfect! Thank you for making it the easiest and best decision of my life. I LOVE our LOVE"