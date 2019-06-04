Lud Foe Returns With New Single "Under Pressure"

Lud Foe's been blessing the streets with new music on the regular. The rapper released his project, Boochie Gang in September and hasn't stopped dishing out new music since then which got us hoping that he'll release a new project before the end of the year. Especially with the amount of music he's dished out recently, it seems likely that he will.

Earlier today, the rapper unleashed his latest track, "Under Pressure." Over an aggressive instrumental, Lud Foe gives a detailed account of life in the trap while flexing his flows. His new single follows a string of tracks he's dropped in recent times. In late May, he teamed up with his frequent collaborator SG Batman for "I Might." Prior to that, he recruited Lil Uzi Vert for "Show U Off."

Quotable Lyrics

We spin corners, think you tough? N***a, post up on it

Cookies in the Russian Cream, that's your fuckin' homie

Before I shot his fuckin' face, I got close up on it

'Cause I only wish death towards my opponents