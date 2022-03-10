mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lucky Daye's "Used To Be" Is A Beautiful Highlight Off Of "Candydrip"

Aron A.
March 10, 2022 17:57
6 Views
00
0
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Used To Be
Lucky Daye

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

"Used To Be" is an immediate highlight off of Lucky Daye's newly released sophomore album, "Candydrip."


From competing in American Idol to leading a new era of R&B and soul, Lucky Daye's perseverance through his career has transformed him into one of the most exciting figures in music. His 2019 debut, Painted, was met with immediate critical acclaim and praise but fans had to wait upwards of three years for its follow-up.

The wait was evidently worth it. This morning, Daye unveiled his latest body of work, Candydrip, serving as a sequel of sorts to his 2019 debut. Coming in at track 14 of the 17-song tracklist is "Used To Be," an immediate highlight from the project that puts Daye's hypnotic vocals on display. His emotionally-charged falsetto hits a pinnacle after a passionate, slow-burning build-up of a gut-wrenching break-up track.

"Candydrip focuses mostly on flavors,” he explained in a statement, "and the idea of flavors versus Painted, which was about colors. These are a bunch of different flavors of songs, giving you ear candy in different ways.”

Quotable Lyrics
A dying rose in the winter
I'm holding on every way I can
Tell me is this only just me?
By my lonely?

Lucky Daye
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Lucky Daye's "Used To Be" Is A Beautiful Highlight Off Of "Candydrip"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject