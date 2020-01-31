Lucky Daye Sings Sweet Melodies On New Single "Fade Away"

Coming off four Grammy nominations for Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song for “Roll Some Mo,” Best Traditional R&B Performance for “Real Games,” and Best R&B Album for his debut album, Painted, Lucky Daye is back to show us what he's made of. The 34-year-old soulful R&B singer has dropped off a new tune called "Fade Away" made to accompany the upcoming drama/romance The Photograph starring Issa Rae and Lakeith Stanfield.

"Always wondered what my voice would sound like on cinema speakers and told my mama I’d made it to the big screen 💫 This made my day," he wrote on Instagram of his soundtrack single. The song is a sultry, easy listening number that begs to be added to your R&B playlist. Stream the new-new and let us know what you think.

The Photograph hits theaters February 14th.

Quotable Lyrics

Is it cruel to me

To pretend that I can't see

When I pass you by, oh-oh

Is it wrong to me

To feel the same thing but not know why