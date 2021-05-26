Lucky Daye Performs A Stripped Version Of "Floods" For Spotify Singles

Lucky Daye has had an amazing run this year. After appearing on Kehlani, Queen Naija, and Kiana Ledé's albums in 2020, the four-time Grammy nominee came back strong in February with the release of the special Valentine's Day EP Table For Two. The duet-filled project featured several of the leading female voices in R&B, including Ari Lennox, Yebba, and Mahalia, among others.

Months later, Lucky Daye has teamed up with Spotify for a new round of Spotify Singles, and both of his two latest offerings find the New Orleans-born artist looking to the past for inspiration. For one of his Spotify Singles, Lucky Daye covered Marvin Gaye's "Mercy Mercy Me," and for the other song, he treated his fans with a stripped-down version of "Flooded," which appeared on his acclaimed debut album Painted.

When explaining the song's lyrics on Genius, Lucky Daye said, "The inspiration behind this song was this girl who I loved, and I thought she loved me back. She made me feel like I made her run away from me, but I didn’t know what I did and she couldn’t tell what I did. So, I just wrote it. I was drunk. The floods represent not only tears, but it was drinking. I’m flooding my system with just drinks, drinks, drinks. I was gone that night."

Listen to Lucky Daye's "Floods - Live" for Spotify Singles below.

Quotable Lyrics

But you make seasons change with no fair warning

How you make seasons change without saying something? Oh

All these reasons I give lead you to running

Don't leave me out in the cold without my warm thang

[via]