Lucky Daye Hops On "Spies In Disguise" Soundtrack WIth "Fly"

Last week, Mark Ronson shared the first piece of what's come of his work as executive producer for the soundtrack of the forthcoming Spies In Disguise animated flick. The result was an Anderson .Paak-led "Then there Were Two" offering and now Ronson has returned with even more soul-laced tracks, tapping on crooner Lucky Daye to get the job done on "Fly."

The track boasts a much more uptempo change in pace in comparison to Lucky's catalog, leaning into nostalgic 80s inspiration. Nevertheless, "Fly" proves the Ronson and Lucky Daye combination to be a potent one.

Spies In Disguise is set to arrive in theaters on December 25th, starring the talents of Will Smith and Tom Holland.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm telling you darling

The minute you call

I'll be there in a hurry

No matter how far

You could be near the stars

I'll be there, don't you worry