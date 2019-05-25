Lucky Daye Harbors All The Good Energy For The Feel-Good Track "Real Games"

Lucky Daye brings forth the good vibes with the track "Real Games." The song's funky grooves ties to the artist's overall energy on this sound which is paced and laid-back. The track is reminiscent of Frank Ocean's Channel Orange era and discusses the inner workings of the budding interest in a lover. The lyrics are as smooth as Lucky's honey-dew voice which we grow to love even more through each release. This song is the perfect one to play while getting ready to head out--while dressed to impress, of course. To top it off, Lucky offers us a set of cold bars during the end of the song to keep your toes.

Lucky Daye recently dropped his highly anticipated debut album, Painted. The thorough body of work involved a series of diverse sounds which includes funk, R&B, soul, and blues. The project was teased by a series of previously released singles which includes the tearjerking track "Love You Too Much" and the 70s baby infused beat "Karma." The album follows two notable mixtape projects previously released by the singer, which flaunted his creative and vocal versatility. Precisely, the mixtape I & its successor II.

Quotable Lyrics

You just act a fool for the hoorah, baby

Drop-top in the coupe, bangin' 2Pac, baby

I saw something real, f*ck what you saw, baby

