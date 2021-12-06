mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lucky Daye Drops Title Track For Upcoming Album "CANDYDRIP"

Taylor McCloud
December 06, 2021 16:58
1.8K Views
43
0
Keep Cool/RCA RecordsKeep Cool/RCA Records
Keep Cool/RCA Records

Candy Drip
Lucky Daye

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
meh
58% (9)
Rate
Audience Rating
5 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
3 MAKE IT STOP

The "Over" singer follows up two Grammy nominations with the title track from his upcoming album, "CANDYDRIP"


Two weeks ago, R&B singer Lucky Daye was nominated for two 2022 Grammy Awards

Receiving nominations for Best Traditional R&B Performance ("How Much Can A Heart Take" feat. Yebba) and Best Progressive R&B Album (Table For Two), the "Over" singer is on the cusp of transforming from an R&B up-and-comer to a cornerstone of the genre. And with the announcement of his upcoming album, CANDYDRIP, it's clear that Daye is keeping the pedal to the floor. 

Adrienne Raquel

Today, Daye released the CANDYDRIP title track, offering a preview of what fans can expect when the full-lenght project arrives in early-2022. Pairing velvety vocals with a strutting, string-based instrumental, Daye skates all over "Candy Drip," and showcases exactly why he was nominated for two Grammys, and why he's destined to be a staple in the modern R&B landscape. 

Quotable Lyrics
Pretty white dress
How’d it get between us
And I know nobody knows, yeah
Pretty white dress
Hope nobody see us

Check out Lucky Daye's "Candy Drip" below and let us know what you think down in the comments. 

Lucky Daye
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  4  3
  0
  1.8K
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Lucky Daye new music new release new song new single new track
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Lucky Daye Drops Title Track For Upcoming Album "CANDYDRIP"
43
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject