Lucky Daye Drops Title Track For Upcoming Album "CANDYDRIP"

Two weeks ago, R&B singer Lucky Daye was nominated for two 2022 Grammy Awards.

Receiving nominations for Best Traditional R&B Performance ("How Much Can A Heart Take" feat. Yebba) and Best Progressive R&B Album (Table For Two), the "Over" singer is on the cusp of transforming from an R&B up-and-comer to a cornerstone of the genre. And with the announcement of his upcoming album, CANDYDRIP, it's clear that Daye is keeping the pedal to the floor.

Adrienne Raquel

Today, Daye released the CANDYDRIP title track, offering a preview of what fans can expect when the full-lenght project arrives in early-2022. Pairing velvety vocals with a strutting, string-based instrumental, Daye skates all over "Candy Drip," and showcases exactly why he was nominated for two Grammys, and why he's destined to be a staple in the modern R&B landscape.

Quotable Lyrics

Pretty white dress

How’d it get between us

And I know nobody knows, yeah

Pretty white dress

Hope nobody see us

Check out Lucky Daye's "Candy Drip" below and let us know what you think down in the comments.