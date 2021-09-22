Lucky Daye Drops "Over" & Enlists Jordyn Woods For Official Visuals

The Grammy-nominated R&B crooner Lucky Daye returned to the scene today, dropping a new single "Over" and visuals starring social media star and former Kardahian-Jenner cohort, Jordyn Woods.

The single, which features a luxurious, string-driven instrumental with a Musiq Soulchild "Halfcrazy" sample laid in, is a tale of trying to have too much at one time. Through his potent lyrics and visuals, Lucky shows us the perils of trying to maintain a relationship while the constraints and obligations of an ever-evolving celebrity life and the realization that he must first take care of what is around him before he can turn his focus to everything on the outside.

In a record and visuals which find Daye and Woods finding their way to each other, the New Orleans native really bares it all here, diving inside his own mind and thought process as life speeds up and distractions prove to be more distracting. Following February's Table For Two and a recent Jimmy Kimmel performance of "How Much Can A Heart Take" featuring breakout-star Yebba ("How Much Can A Heart Take" is featured on Table for Two) "Over" is the perfect next step for the singer after Painted and Grammy-nominated and notable toxic single, "On Read" with Tiana Major9.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm just tryna get closure

But you keep pulling me closer and closer

Phone ringing like over and

'Cause you keep calling me back

Why you keep calling me back?

Check out "Over" and its visuals below and let us know what you think in the comments.