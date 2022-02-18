Lucky Daye & Lil Durk Have A Hit With "NWA"

We already know Lucky Daye to be among the smoothest r'n'b singers out right now, a prominent voice in the new-age r'n'b landscape. Today, he's upping the ante with a collaboration that features Lil Durk, bridging the gap between hip-hop and r'n'b succinctly.

With a bubbling, musically-lush and somewhat groovy beat produced by the incomparable D'Mile (who makes an appearance on our Black Future Month feature, 20 Hip-Hop Producers Forging The Sound Of Tomorrow), Lucky Daye gets his crooning on, using addictive and earworm-esque melodies to ensure this song will be stuck in your head long after you stop listening. And just when you think this song can't get any better, enter, Lil Durk. The OTF leader perfectly finds his pocket for this collab, which may not be in his usual wheelhouse, but is refreshing to hear nonetheless. And, apparently, we shouldn't be too surprised about this collab, as Daye tweeted a year ago that Durk was his favorite rapper. He proceeded to quote that tweet a couple of days ago, foreshadowing what was to arrive today.

Take a listen and let us know if you're as hype about this collaboration as we are. Stay tuned for updates from Lucky Daye.

Quotable Lyrics

They know don’t be wastin’ my time

Double cup ice, I ain’t drinkin’ no wine

Bitches I fuck only smoke weed, no lime

Bitches I fuck from the back, only in the spine

Told me she take my case, she a Gemini

She got a fatty

I don’t understand why them niggas get jealous

Hundred K cash in the store ’cause I let her

- Durkio