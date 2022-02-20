This week's R&B Season update is a super sweet one, loaded will sticky new singles from your favourite vocalists, both old and new.

Our list begins with Lucky Daye and Lil Durk's "NWA," which features a D'Mile-produced beat that allows the two artists to smoothly merge the worlds of hip-hop and R&B. If you're a fan of Daye, you'll be happy to know that the 36-year-old recently revealed that his next project, Candy Drip, will arrive on March 10th.

Next, Mahalia vents about toxicity and heartbreak on "Letter To Ur Ex," singing, "Please stop with the textin', callin', showin' up / I think you know what you’re doin' and it ain't showin' love / Stop now, baby, it's drivin' me crazy, please / You ain't got no drama with me, no."

Singer-songwriter Alex Isley appears on two collaborative tracks this week, "Love Again" with Jack Dine and on Tank and The Bangas "Black Folk" with "Mystery Lady" vocalist Masego.

A handful of other industry legends – PJ Morton, JoJo, and Mr. Talkbox – come together on "My Peace," an empowering anthem that reminds us just how important it is to put yourself first so that you can fully show up in your other relationships, whether romantic or platonic.

Baby Tate certainly caught our attention with the uber-provocative "Sl*t Him Out," but the Atlanta native showed her range by slowing things down on "What's Love," an emotional R&B tune.

Other highlights this week come from Tinashe and Silk Sonic – check them out below, and let us know what songs you've had in constant rotation this weekend in the comments.