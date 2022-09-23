Lucki Releases New Project "FLAWLESS LIKE ME" Ft. Future & Babyface Ray

LUCKI pulled the curtains back to unveil his latest body of work, FLAWLESS LIKE ME earlier today. The Chicago-born rapper's latest project comes nearly a year after teaming up with F1lth for their joint effort, WAKE UP LUCKI. FLAWLESS LIKE ME is loaded with 24-songs in total, largely capturing LUCKI's essence with minimal features attached to the tracklist, save for Babyface Ray and Future.. The dark, atmospheric production, handled by the likes of Tay Keith, Flansie, Cash Cobain, Brent Rambo and more, and LUCKI's vulnerable penmanship and laidback delivery pair together for a cohesive body of work.

Check out the latest from LUCKI below.

01. MADE MY DAY

02. GEEKED N BLESSED

03. KAPITOL DENIM ft. Future

04. COINCIDENCE

05. BEEN A MINUTE

06. WHITE HOUSE ft. Babyface Ray

07. "13"

08. ARCHIVE CELINE

09. HOW TF?

10. DNA

11. GOODFELLAS

12. I GET IT, TWIN

13. VVS KEY

14. BRAZY WEEKEND

15. DROUGHTSKI

16. LIFE MOCKS ART

17. NOTICED YA

18. 10PM IN LNDN

19. OUT OF LOVE

20. ON POINT

21. FREE SEX!

22. MY WAY / CODEINE COWBOY

BONUS TRACKS

23. SUPER URUS

24. Y NOT?