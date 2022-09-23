Lucki Releases New Project "FLAWLESS LIKE ME" Ft. Future & Babyface Ray

LUCKI pulled the curtains back to unveil his latest body of work, FLAWLESS LIKE ME earlier today. The Chicago-born rapper's latest project comes nearly a year after teaming up with F1lth for their joint effort, WAKE UP LUCKI. FLAWLESS LIKE ME is loaded with 24-songs in total, largely capturing LUCKI's essence with minimal features attached to the tracklist, save for Babyface Ray and Future.. The dark, atmospheric production, handled by the likes of Tay Keith, Flansie, Cash Cobain, Brent Rambo and more, and LUCKI's vulnerable penmanship and laidback delivery pair together for a cohesive body of work.
Check out the latest from LUCKI below.
01. MADE MY DAY
02. GEEKED N BLESSED
03. KAPITOL DENIM ft. Future
04. COINCIDENCE
05. BEEN A MINUTE
06. WHITE HOUSE ft. Babyface Ray
07. "13"
08. ARCHIVE CELINE
09. HOW TF?
10. DNA
11. GOODFELLAS
12. I GET IT, TWIN
13. VVS KEY
14. BRAZY WEEKEND
15. DROUGHTSKI
16. LIFE MOCKS ART
17. NOTICED YA
18. 10PM IN LNDN
19. OUT OF LOVE
20. ON POINT
21. FREE SEX!
22. MY WAY / CODEINE COWBOY
BONUS TRACKS
23. SUPER URUS
24. Y NOT?