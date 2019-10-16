Lucki Pours Out His Trap Soul In This New Track ''4 The Betta''

At only 23 years old, the Chicago artist Lucki made waves in the underground music scene, with relaxed soundscapes and sharp lyrics. His music got the attention of several artists like A$AP Rocky, Chance the Rapper and Pharrell Williams, and even popular publications like Complex. With his sharp pen and wavy sound, he's got a lot of potential in the trap music game. Since the release of his critically acclaimed album in 2013, Alternative Trap, the artist continued to break music barriers with his other projects. Each project participated in his growth as an artist, and by depicting his surroundings with an ethereal mood and chill demeanor, Lucki brought us this new track, ''4 The betta.''

In this track, Lucki depicts his rise to wealth, and how his struggles made him grow for the better. He also claims the haters and women who have done him wrong, were also part of his rise. He writes about the hate, and makes money from it.

A noticeable line was ''I'm off this red, it got me dead, but they want me deader.'' This shows that even while he's numb on the inside, people want him to be ''deader.'' His play on words gives us a Lil Wayne vibe stuck in a trap soul.

Quotable Lyrics

It's for the better, they bring me down,

but it's for the better,

Wrote about it, made 80 thousand,

it made me better