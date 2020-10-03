Lucki Is Sick Of The Leaks With New Single "Alicia Keys"

Lucki has the kind of fervent cult fan base that every artist dreams of.

Whether it's because of his impeccable beat selection or improvisational style, he makes the music sound and feel easy even when it's clearly not.

The drawback of having such a ride or die fan base, however, is their fervid thirst for leaks. Just ask Lil Uzi Vert or Playboi Carti.

Lucki is definitely not immune to this and opted instead to officially release the heavily bootlegged "Alicia Keys" himself.

The song was left on the cutting room floor during the making of his opus Freewave 3 and squarely places us back in that dark state of mind the Chicago rapper was exploring around that time.

Over a bleak beat from DJ Eway that sounds like it's going backwards against Lucki's aloof flow, he captures addiction in one of its individual moments.

It's depressing but it's also lit in the way that only Lucki can pull off.

Check out "Alicia Keys" below. Are you hoping Lucki decides to formally release more of his leaked songs?

Quotable Lyrics

She gone do that sh*t for free, for me

Hoe won't miss the beat

I just turned a city girl into Alicia Keys

I make a saditty hoe act like she from the streets

I forgot in the fitting room I left a cup of lean

Shit ain't cheap, but sheesh

I won't get no sleep

Wonder if you think about me when you in my dreams