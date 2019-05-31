Lucki Is Back With His Latest Track "Almost Back"

Although the past few years have been relatively low key for Lucki, he came back stronger than ever at the top of the year. He released Freewave 3 which is arguably one of the best projects to drop this year so far. With production from Earl Sweatshirt, Chasethemoney, and more, he returned with one of his best bodies of work in a minute. As he continues to promote the project, he returns with his single, "Almost Back."

Lucki blessed fans with some new music just a day after celebrating his birthday. The rapper's latest project sounds like it could've been on Freewave 3. His soft voice juxtaposes the bass-heavy instrumental he hops on while he delivers a stream-of-conscious type flow.

Peep his latest drop below.

Quotable Lyrics

In a dream I just made new money, woke up it's right here callin' right for me

Bitch don't get it confused, we made it look good we didn't have money

Niggas spending they budget on views, I'm already cool so that shit keep coming

