mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lucki Is Back With His Latest Track "Almost Back"

Aron A.
May 31, 2019 15:31
398 Views
31
0
CoverCover

Almost Back
Lucki

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
67% (3)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
1 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Lucki returns with new music.


Although the past few years have been relatively low key for Lucki, he came back stronger than ever at the top of the year. He released Freewave 3 which is arguably one of the best projects to drop this year so far. With production from Earl Sweatshirt, Chasethemoney, and more, he returned with one of his best bodies of work in a minute. As he continues to promote the project, he returns with his single, "Almost Back."

Lucki blessed fans with some new music just a day after celebrating his birthday. The rapper's latest project sounds like it could've been on Freewave 3. His soft voice juxtaposes the bass-heavy instrumental he hops on while he delivers a stream-of-conscious type flow.

Peep his latest drop below.

Quotable Lyrics
In a dream I just made new money, woke up it's right here callin' right for me
Bitch don't get it confused, we made it look good we didn't have money
Niggas spending they budget on views, I'm already cool so that shit keep coming

Lucki
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  3  1
  0
  398
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Lucki Freewave 3 new song new track
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Lucki Is Back With His Latest Track "Almost Back"
31
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject