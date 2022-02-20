Lucki Drops Off New Single & Music Video For "Super Urus"

Chicago's Lucki is following the success of December's WAKE UP LUCKI with a new single, "Super Urus," named after the new Lamborghini SUV, as The Fader reports.

"The record is classic Lucki: heartbroken, simmering in toxicity, and accelerating ever faster into the future," the article notes, adding that the Fansie-produced beat features "a potent combo of booming 808s and 'Blinded By The Lights' style synths."

When reviewing the single in the YouTube comments, one user wrote, "I will never get tired of this duo, Lonewolf and Lucki. Two amazing minds, always involving transitions, cars and innovative things in their videos."

Others added, "Lucki is a once in a lifetime artist [swear to God]," and "You can listen to Lucki if you want to hear something deep or if you just wanna hear something that sounds good."

Stream the latest song, "Super Urus" from the 25-year-old record producer below, and let us know what your favourite lyrics from the two-minute and 22-second long hit are in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

She hurt my feelings and it made us rich

I’m just surprised I’m taking it far

Granny in heaven, I’m higher than her

I turned a Cardi to Summer Walk’

