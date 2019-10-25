Lucki Drops Off His Second Project Of The Year "Days B4 III"

Chicago's Lucki has been having one hell of a year. Following the release of Freewave 3 which arrived at the top of the year, the rapper is back with his new project, Days B4 III. His new project is fifteen tracks in length with production coming from DJ Eway, Brent Rambo, 16yrold, Condo and Callari. It also includes the previously released single, "4 The Betta."

Lucki came in the game in 2013 in the midst of the Chicago drill era which he pays homage to on the cover of his new project. Teaming up with Lonewolf, the cover art for Days B4 III serves as a tribute to Chief Keef's Almighty So.

With two strong projects out before the end of the year, we're excited to see what he has in store next year.