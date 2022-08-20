Lucki Drops Low-Key "Coincidence"

Lucki has had a productive summer. The Chicago rapper dropped the quick-hit banger "Y NOT?" in June, and followed it up with "Lil Big," a collab with Nate Husser, a few days later. Just a couple weeks ago, he released "2k in tha Soda," a single which saw him joining forces with Internet Money.

Now, Lucki's continuing his streak of new music with "Coincidence," a two-minute single in which Lucki talks of love and drugs. The beat fits Lucki's subject matter, laid back with alien synths floating in the background. Lucki's repeats lines over and over, sounding almost like he's delivering an incantation. "I'm in the hood, what's good? / I miss you, what's up? / I'm happy you follow me / I mix the love with drugs / I can't get enough, codeine in the artery," he mumbles repeatedly.

Perhaps Lucki's spate of new music means a longer project is in the works. The rapper's last album, the F1lthy collaboration WAKE UP LUCKI, was released last year.

Check out "Coincidence" below, and let us know what you think in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

Feel like I'm fighting in the Taliban

She want my heart, you can have it then

Neptune hate when you switch gears

And I made a hunnid up this year