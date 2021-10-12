Lucki Delivers Latest Single "New Drank"

From the release of his cult-favorite 2013 debut, ALternative Trap to the release of 2020s Almost There, Lucki's maintained a strong presence in the underground, even when he isn't delivering music consistently. The trust he's built between his fanbase and himself allows him to lay low for a while knowing that he'll deliver with quality music.

It's not uncommon, however, to find loose singles dropped on Soundcloud or YouTube. This week, he delivered a trippy new single titled, "New Drank." With electrifying production contrasting his soothing delivery, the rapper dives into habits and adversities that he faces with a nonchalant attitude.

The rapper's latest single arrives a few short weeks before he's expected to hit the road on the Wake Up Lucki tour. The tour kicks off on Nov. 3rd in Worchester, MA before concluding in his hometown of Chicago, IL on Nov. 27th.

Check out his latest song below.

Quotable Lyrics

Need nobody, that's obviously

Fan n***a turn to an opp with me

Somebody planning on stopping me

Let pops tell it, they be following me

I just be hopin' that god with me

Can't trust that hoe but she raw to me

