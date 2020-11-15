Lucki & Working On Dying Link Up For New Single "Find Me"

Chicago artist Lucki has been a fan-favorite over the last few years and it is easy to see why. His laid back style has made him a go-to artist when you're looking for some nice wavy vibes, and recently, he linked up with Working On Dying for a track called "Find Me," which certainly delivers that aforementioned sound.

Working On Dying has always been known for some ethereal-sounding production and that's exactly what they bring forth with this lowkey beat. Meanwhile, Lucki takes a calm approach as he pens some lyrics that are braggadocios in nature. Fans of Lucki will certainly be enjoying this track and if you're interested, you can stream it, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Bitch keep crying, say I'm MIA

I already know fu shit in my way

But I gotta find myself

Risk your life for some luck to be replaced

Freebandz Tune, can't put me in my place