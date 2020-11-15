mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lucki & Working On Dying Link Up For New Single "Find Me"

Alexander Cole
November 15, 2020 10:47
Image via Lucki

Lucki delivers a laid back and wavy new track alongside Working On Dying.


Chicago artist Lucki has been a fan-favorite over the last few years and it is easy to see why. His laid back style has made him a go-to artist when you're looking for some nice wavy vibes, and recently, he linked up with Working On Dying for a track called "Find Me," which certainly delivers that aforementioned sound.

Working On Dying has always been known for some ethereal-sounding production and that's exactly what they bring forth with this lowkey beat. Meanwhile, Lucki takes a calm approach as he pens some lyrics that are braggadocios in nature. Fans of Lucki will certainly be enjoying this track and if you're interested, you can stream it, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Bitch keep crying, say I'm MIA
I already know fu shit in my way
But I gotta find myself
Risk your life for some luck to be replaced
Freebandz Tune, can't put me in my place

Lucki working on dying new song new music Find Me
