Lucki & F1lthy Team Up For "NEPTUNE VS. INDUSTRY"

Lucki's one of those artists that isn't constantly dropping but every time he does, his loyal following celebrates. The rapper has been on the road heavily these past few months, as he should be now that the world has opened up. And while fans are happy to catch him in the flesh, the demand for a new album is incredibly high.

To hold fans over until a new body of work arrives, the rapper came through with his latest single, "NEPTUNE VS. INDUSTRY" ft. F1lthy. The single runs for less than 2 minutes but Lucki and F1lthy contrast the animated production with laidback flows.

Lucki's wrapped up the majority of the dates on the Wake Up Lucki tour but he will be returning to his hometown of Chicago on Nov. 27th.

Check out the song below.

Quotable Lyrics

Want my heart but its all in a puzzle

Only be with Pit's and they all need a muzzle

She so pretty but it feel like trouble

'Bartier tint, and I still see double

