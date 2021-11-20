mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lucki & F1lthy Team Up For "NEPTUNE VS. INDUSTRY"

Aron A.
November 20, 2021 16:13
735 Views
23
0
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

NEPTUNE VS. INDUSTRY
Lucki Feat. F1lthy

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
meh
42% (3)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Lucki & F1lthy bring the energy to their new collab.


Lucki's one of those artists that isn't constantly dropping but every time he does, his loyal following celebrates. The rapper has been on the road heavily these past few months, as he should be now that the world has opened up. And while fans are happy to catch him in the flesh, the demand for a new album is incredibly high.

To hold fans over until a new body of work arrives, the rapper came through with his latest single, "NEPTUNE VS. INDUSTRY" ft. F1lthy. The single runs for less than 2 minutes but Lucki and F1lthy contrast the animated production with laidback flows.

Lucki's wrapped up the majority of the dates on the Wake Up Lucki tour but he will be returning to his hometown of Chicago on Nov. 27th.

Check out the song below.

Quotable Lyrics
Want my heart but its all in a puzzle
Only be with Pit's and they all need a muzzle
She so pretty but it feel like trouble
'Bartier tint, and I still see double

Lucki
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  2  3
  0
  735
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Lucki F1lthy
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Lucki & F1lthy Team Up For "NEPTUNE VS. INDUSTRY"
23
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject