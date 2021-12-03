mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

LUCKI & F1lthy Team Up For Collaborative Project "WAKE UP LUCKI"

Alex Zidel
December 03, 2021 15:00
WAKE UP LUCKI
Lucki & F1lthy

LUCKI and F1lthy join forces for a new project called "WAKE UP LUCKI."


Chicago rapper LUCKI has cemented his status as a cult hero in hip-hop and he has officially returned with his latest project, titled WAKE UP LUCKI. The immersive new release is a collaboration with Working On Dying producer F1lthy, who is best known for his extensive work with Playboi Carti. The title of the project is a play on F1lthy's producer tag, "Wake up, F1lthy."

The twelve-track release is highlighted by the recently released single "NEPTUNE V.S INDUSTRY" as well as the booming "U.G.K." WAKE UP LUCKI caps off an impressive year from the 25-year-old artist, including the project Almost Woke, which dropped several months ago.

Listen to the new release below and let us know which song is your favorite.


Tracklist:

1. USED 2 BE
2. NEPTUNE V.S INDUSTRY
3. STILL MISS YA
4. U.G.K
5. 2019
6. WHERE I BE
7. NEEDED
8. CRYOUT
9. SPARKS VISION
10. BUSY DAY
11. LOVE IS WAR
12. OUTRO

