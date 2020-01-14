Last night was huge for college football fans as the LSU Tigers took on the Clemson Tigers in the National Championship game. Both teams came into this matchup with undefeated records and fans were curious to see which quarterback would end up on top. Of course, the two QB's were Joe Burrow for LSU and Trevor Lawrence for Clemson. In the end, Burrow and LSU came out on top with an impressive 42-25 win. Burrow threw for five touchdowns and ran for one as his team hoisted the championship trophy.

This season was one to remember for Burrow as he broke multiple touchdown records while also winning the Heisman. This Spring, Burrow will be drafted into the NFL and many people think he will go to the Cincinnati Bengals with the first overall pick.

Fans were quick to react to the win on social media, as many LSU fans were happy about the huge win. LSU has been in Alabama's shadow for a while now although this year they were able to get the weight off their backs and come through with a season to remember. Coach O was a phenomenal source of inspiration to the team and with Joe Burrow at quarterback, they were pretty well unstoppable.

Check out what fans had to say, below.