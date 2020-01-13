The 2019-20 college football season comes to a close tonight in New Orleans, as the Tigers from LSU and Clemson do battle at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. All of the hype surrounding the battle of the unbeatens, not to mention all of the money that will be gambled on tonight's title game, makes it easy to forget that these kids are just that - kids.

For example, the AOL icons, which are forever engrained in the brains of those who lived through the '90s and early 2000s, are completely foreign to many of the LSU and Clemson players. To further highlight their youthfulness ahead of tonight's title game, ESPN recently played a game of "Name the 90s" with players from each team, where they struggled to identify music icons such as Nas, TLC and Britney Spears, as well as classic TV shows like Seinfeld and Martin.

Check out the footage in the tweet embedded below.

As I alluded to earlier, there will be millions of dollars gambled of the outcome of tonight's National Championship, so it's worth noting that LSU is currently favored by 5.5 points (up from the 3.5 they opened as), and the over/under point total for the game is 69 points. You can catch the action tonight at 8pm ET, airing on ESPN.