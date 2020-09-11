LPB Poody & 42 Dugg Go Back-And-Forth On New Song "Connected"

LPB Poody loves to get his fans riled up. For weeks, he's been teasing new music and finally, he decided to come through with a fresh single.

Among the fleet of new releases from last night is Orlando rapper LPB Poody, who dropped his new single "Connected" with rising star 42 Dugg.

The two sound great together. It helps that their voices are already so similar but the way that they bounce ideas off of each other is reminiscent of the way Dugg works with Lil Baby in the studio. All of Dugg's collaborations with Baby have sounded great and, unsurprisingly, he can also go off with Poody on a track.

Earlier this year, LPB Poody was injured in a drive-by shooting. He has recovered after initially being listed as critical condition. Now, he's returning to music with a vengeance, ensuring that people know his name around the world.

Listen to the new track below and let us know your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics:

My n***as get the party started without the DJ

We on some gang shit, these n***as know how we play

She know lil Poody running games, this not EA

Record her sucking dick just to keep it on replay

She gone do it for the gram, a few likes and a couple views

But she got a twin sister, they bad as fuck, I'm like which one to choose

Don't matter however we do it, no wrong or right, I cannot lose

Say I'm living life, fucking on sight when she see these blues