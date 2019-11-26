mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

LOWFi Shares Video For "Sacrifices" Off Their New "Legion" Project

Noah C
November 26, 2019
HNHH Premiere: The Charm City trio puts together a creative storyline for their new video.

LOWFi released their new 10-track album, Legion, at the beginning of the month. The Baltimore group - consisting of Jay Grams, Von Wilda and Hayelo - is starting their own movement. Despite the hip hop world being more focused on raising individual artists these days, there's definitely space for a group to come up and prove the value of consistent chemistry. LOWFi has the potential to meet that demand. 

The trio was signed to Cinematic Music Group - which has backed artists like Joey Bada$$, T-Pain and Mick Jenkins - after Jay Grams sent a freestyle to the label that was too hot to deny. More freestyles followed, building buzz for the release of Legion

While the music is enough of a statement on its own, LOWFi is committed to providing a full package. Today, they added another dimension to the listening experience by dropping a video for "Sacrifices." While music videos seem to be a dying art form, the group whipped up a narrative that is equal parts goofy and political. The vocal harmonies in the background give the song a sunny feel, which is reflected in the bright visuals. However, every joyful moment of skipping down the block is interrupted by some sort of predicament. 

