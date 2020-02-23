Lovers & Friends Festival is definitely making a splash for its inaugural year. The glitzy poster that unveiled the lineup last week had people close to tears as the festival of their 90's/early 2000's dreams would finally come true. It boasted Ms. Lauryn Hill, TLC, and the trio of Usher, Ludacris and Lil Jon as headliners. Other throwback acts set to appear were Nelly, Ginuwine, Twista, Brandy, Monica, Lil Kim, Ja Rule and many more. The Los Angeles event also grabbed some talent from the new school like Jhene Aiko and Summer Walker.

However, after the poster started circulating online, some artists listed on it alleged that they were not even aware of the festival. People questioned whether Lovers & Friends was too good to be true and would suffer a similar fate as the disgraced Fyre Fest. This speculation was quashed by some of the festival's organizers and sponsors validating its legitimacy. Snoop Dogg, who is one of the bookers, advised people not to fret and dedicated himself to securing a Lil Kim performance after she claimed she was never contacted about the fest.

While Lil Kim has officially signed on to appear, others acts on the initial bill have been removed, including Megan Thee Stallion, Monica, Next and Ginuwine were removed. There is no need to despair though, because the promoter Goldenvoice has announced that Doja Cat, Akon, Donell Jones and Mya have been added to the lineup. Furthermore, the festival has been extended to span two days to meet popular demand. The lineups will not be the same on the Friday and Saturday dates (May 8 & 9).

Tickets for both days have already sold out, but you can sign up for a waitlist here.