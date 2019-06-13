Another Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star has found themselves on the wrong side of the law. Nail salon owner and social media influencer Lovely Mimi was reportedly arrested at Harrah's Cherokee Valley River Casino in Cherokee County, North Carolina. The 28-year-old mother of two was at the casino when she accidentally dropped an undisclosed amount of ecstasy on the floor. A tribal police officer took her into custody and she was charged with felony possession of a Schedule 1 controlled substance.

Trappalachia reports that Lovely Mimi, real name Myha Thi Luong, was issued an unsecured $1,000 bond and signed herself out of jail. If convicted, Mimi faces three to 12 months behind bars. The publication also states that this isn't the first time that the reality star has caught a drug charge. She's previously faced two counts of drug trafficking, one charge of possession of marijuana, and one charge of possession with intent to distribute. For that case, Mimi ended up only being prosecuted for the weed charge.

Lovely Mimi gained a cult following for her comedic videos on Instagram which have helped grow her fanbase to 2.7 million followers.