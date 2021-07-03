It's a sad day for fans of Lovecraft Country. The famed HBO series was applauded for its innovative storyline but unfortunately, it was announced on Friday (July 2) that the network wouldn't be moving forward with a second season. The series stars Jurnee Smollett and Jonathan Majors and is an adaptation of Matt Ruff's 2016 novel of the same name. The horror-thriller is inspired by the writing of H.P. Lovecraft and followed the story of a Black man in the 1950s who travels throughout the South during a time of Jim Crow and segregation, unearthing secrets that some would believe were better left untold.

According to Deadline, HBO issued a statement regarding not wanting to continue their relationship with production.

“We will not be moving forward with a second season of Lovecraft Country,” HBO said in a statement. “We are grateful for the dedication and artistry of the gifted cast and crew, and to Misha Green, who crafted this groundbreaking series. And to the fans, thank you for joining us on this journey.”

Lovecraft Country was executive produced by Jordan Peele through his Moneypaw Productions company as well as J.J. Abrams via Bad Robot, and it's unclear what the future may hold for the series. In recent years, there have been several successful shows that have been canceled from streaming services after only one season, and that may be a strategic move by networks.

Some theorize that new shows cause a spike in subscribers to their streaming networks including Netflix, Hulu, Paramount+, and the like, but second seasons don't necessarily bring in the same attention and end up costing more to produce. Some series are axed with new shows being added in droves to continue the increase of sales. Fans are hoping that Lovecraft Country finds a home elsewhere, but that has yet to be seen.

