Loveboat Luciano Taps Benny The Butcher & Seddy Hendrinx On New Track

The Griselda crew spent 2019 establishing their empire and in 2020, they expanded on it. Conway The Machine's currently focused on his own label DrumWork while Benny The Butcher formally introduced the Black $oprano Family with DJ Drama-hosted Gangsta Grillz mixtape. Both artists have been witnessing a whole lot of individual success which they've used as leverage to put their friends on.

Loveboat Luciano is certainly a cemented name in the click and with each release, he shows that he's only getting better with time. This week, he slid through with the release of a trap-influenced single with the flare of Upstate New York on, "Made The List" ft. Benny The Butcher and Seddy Hendrinx. The new release from Loveboat follows last month's "Beat Box" freestyle.

Check the song out below.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm what you see when you look at a trapper

CLS look like I'm driving it backwards

Make you own paper, yeah, my bitch is savage

Put too much make up or your bitch a catfish