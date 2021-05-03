mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Loveboat Luciano Taps Benny The Butcher & Seddy Hendrinx On New Track

Aron A.
May 03, 2021 18:04
98 Views
11
0
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Made The List
Loveboat Luciano Feat. Benny The Butcher & Seddy Hendrix

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
67% (3)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
2 HOTTTTT
1 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

A new track from the B$F member.


The Griselda crew spent 2019 establishing their empire and in 2020, they expanded on it. Conway The Machine's currently focused on his own label DrumWork while Benny The Butcher formally introduced the Black $oprano Family with DJ Drama-hosted Gangsta Grillz mixtape. Both artists have been witnessing a whole lot of individual success which they've used as leverage to put their friends on. 

Loveboat Luciano is certainly a cemented name in the click and with each release, he shows that he's only getting better with time. This week, he slid through with the release of a trap-influenced single with the flare of Upstate New York on, "Made The List" ft. Benny The Butcher and Seddy Hendrinx. The new release from Loveboat follows last month's "Beat Box" freestyle. 

Check the song out below.

Quotable Lyrics
I'm what you see when you look at a trapper
CLS look like I'm driving it backwards
Make you own paper, yeah, my bitch is savage
Put too much make up or your bitch a catfish

Loveboat Luciano
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  1
  0
  98
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Loveboat Luciano Benny The Butcher Seddy Hendrix
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Loveboat Luciano Taps Benny The Butcher & Seddy Hendrinx On New Track
11
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject