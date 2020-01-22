Eve Gale is a former contestant on Love Island and before she got booted off the show she revealed to her fellow islanders that none other than Tyga once slid in her DMs. "Tyga, Kylie Jenner’s ex, messaged me. We were both at an event and I posted an Instagram story tagging him," she said of the online exchange. "He then messaged me afterwards and we spoke on WhatsApp."



Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

After the news was made public, Tyga seemingly laughed off the explanation when he liked certain tweets reacting to the update and even shared a few laughing emojis to his feed.

While Eve didn't react to Tyga trying to dead her story, her recent chat with Capital XTRA's Will Njobvu makes it clear that she thinks the whole DM is being turned into something more than it is. "This literally happened not too long ago, but it was nothing," the 20-year-old said. "I feel like it's been very blown out of proportion, it was literally nothing big."

She added: "I think the thing is when you've got that kind of fame you can message anyone and a lot of people would just be like "Ah wow!" Obviously you want to look a bit more prestige, you're not up in everyone's DMs. So yeah, I get that."