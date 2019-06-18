Last night's MTV Movie & TV Awards brought tons of drama behind-the-scenes to the forefront. One part of the show that did not actually air occurred when Love & Hip-Hop won the award for Reality Royalty, taking the prize over MTV originals like The Challenge. One frequent star of The Challenge, Johnny Bananas, was unimpressed that they were snubbed and he decided to speak up with an impromptu acceptance speech. "We finally won! After all these years, it’s about time MTV finally gives ‘The Challenge’ the recognition it deserves," said the star after rushing the stage. "All the other shows that got nominated are essentially paying rent in the genre we created."

The moment was incredibly awkward as he left the stage and allowed the Love & Hip-Hop crew to accept the award that they had rightfully won. The cast, including Spice, Lil Scrappy, Bambi and Karlie Redd, finally got a chance to accept the award and since then, they've reacted publicly about the humiliating moment.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images -- Spice, Bambi, Lil Scrappy and Karlie Redd accept the Best Reality Royalty award for 'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta' onstage during the 2019 MTV Movie and TV Awards at Barker Hangar on June 15, 2019 in Santa Monica, California

"I almost want to cry right now, because I can't believe," said Karlie Redd. "We've been getting a lot of haters on the show. a lot of people talking… they talk a lot of shit about us. We got a lot of haters, but to finally get recognized, the recognition for one day [is great]."

Lil Scrappy joked to Redd about the moment Johnny Bananas jumped on stage, telling Entertainment Tonight: "The dude came out trying to Kanye us. I feel like they put in a lot of work too but we beat they ass."

Kanye West famously took the microphone away from Taylor Swift after she won an award at the MTV ceremony in 2009. Perhaps Johnny Bananas was just trying to make a moment for himself.



Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images -- Johnny Bananas attends the 2019 MTV Movie and TV Awards at Barker Hangar on June 15, 2019 in Santa Monica, California