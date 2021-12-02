Another reality star has fallen victim to a home robbery and this time, it is from a Love & Hip Hop cast member. We're in the thick of the holiday season and police departments are warning against thefts and home invasions. We previously reported on the tragic news of 90-year-old music executive Clarence Avant and his 81-year-old wife Jacqueline enduring a frightening home invasion early this (December 1) where the latter was murdered.

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta's Sierra Gates posted surveillance camera footage of suspects in her home and she wrote in the caption that it all went down while she was away from the residence hosting a holiday giveaway event.

"The day I did My Turkey & Car Give A Way, My New House Was Robbed By 3 Armed Guys," she wrote in the caption They Took Everything My Joy & Excitement Of Buying My Dream Home For Me & My Kids & All My Bag & Shoes Jewelry! I’m Always Giving To Everyone Going Over & Beyond! My Heart Is Broken! Yes They Took Everything But My 'Praise' My 'God Stills Gets The Glory' God I Trust You[praying hands emoji] So Glad God Had Me & My Family Covered!"

On Twitter, fellow reality star Safaree Samuels advised the public to make sure they still set their alarms, even if they are at home. "Ppl who break into ppls homes deserve the death penalty idgaf. If they don’t have a regard for life of children and women in homes let me fry!" Check it out below.



