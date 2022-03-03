Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Rasheeda was forced to slow down this week after being hospitalized for dehydration and stress, alerting her fans that she has recovered and is back at home.

The singer shared a gallery of photos from her trip to the hospital, showing her laying in a bed with various machines tracking her vitals.

"God has a way of sitting you down when you think you can do it all," wrote Rasheeda a few days ago on Instagram. "What an eye opener for me! Dehydration & stress is serious I’m a 100% witness! But I’m better now & truly blessed! Gotta switch things up! Thank you to my family @frostedkae @kyfrost_ @youngfrost1000 @msshirleen @cheryltoure5 who checked on me & was making sure i was ok love you guys & @frost117 you never left my side for one second and is still making sure I’m good every minute of the day love you babe!"



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Considering everything that Rasheeda and Kirk have been through over the years, it's a pleasant surprise to see him by his wife's side during her time of need -- and not in a hot tub with Benzino and a bunch of groupies.

The reality star received well wishes from her fellow Love & Hip Hop cast members in the comments, including Scrappy, Karlie Redd, Spice, and others.

She went on to share a video of Kirk holding onto her tightly to help her down the stairs as she rocked a Versace outfit.

We're glad to see Rasheeda doing better. We will continue to keep you posted on her recovery as she shares updates.







