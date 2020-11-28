With all of the tragedies that have occurred in the rap and hip hop worlds this year, Phresher is "beyond grateful" that he survived a recent attack. The rapper and Love & Hip Hop New York star uploaded a photo that showed just a glimpse of his frightening injuries that he said were sustained during a robbery. Phresher is seen with a heavily swollen face that is covered by a mask, and in the caption, he detailed the "Real Scare" that he and his loved ones recently endured.



Astrid Stawiarz / Stringer / Getty Images

"Words cant describe how grateful I am today for my family and friends," he wrote. "Last Friday I put my family, friends and team through a Real Scare. I was robbed at gunpoint ... gun butted and almost kidnapped. They took my car, money, jewelry but they couldn’t take my spirit. I'M STILL HERE and for that I am grateful to be able to tell you this because things could have been different."

He added, "2020 has been a difficult year but we gotta keep pushing. EVERY DAY YOU WAKE UP IS A GIFT ... JUST OPEN IT! Remember this what don’t kill will only make you stronger."

During his stint on Love & Hip Hop New York last season Phresher, who is known for his collaboration with Eminem, worked on music with Safaree, Papoose, and Olivia. He also proposed to his childhood sweetheart and mother of his children, Jen. Check out his post below.