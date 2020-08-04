When she was first introduced to the world at large, Mimi Faust was known as Stevie J's girlfriend on Love & Hip Hop. The couple share a daughter together and had been on and off for years, but soon, their relationship was interrupted by none other than Joseline Hernandez. Viewers watched as the love triangle became one of VH1's leading storylines and millions of people tuned in to see just how the Creep Squad leader was balancing—and lying—to both of the women. Mimi moved on to having a relationship with Nikko London, the man who she made the infamous sex tape with, but she wouldn't find love with him, either. People were surprised when Mimi Faust coupled up with WNBA star Ty Young, but their romance seems to be everlasting and they recently announced they're engaged.

"My beautiful and fine loving Fiancé will be #ForeverYoung @mimifaust 🥰😍❤️💜," Ty Young wrote on Instagram. She shared a series of photos from when she popped the question. "Timing is everything. I’ve been trying to surprise her since August 2019. From ring complications with the first designer and more; we’re finally HERE!!!"

USA Today shared a few details about the engagement ring, reporting that it features "191 hand-set diamonds weighing approximately 7.05 carats total. The three-carat round, near colorless diamond in the center is surrounded by 14-karat white gold." Mimi's fellow Love & Hip Hop co-stars were quick to send their congratulatory messages, along with thousands of others. Check out the posts below.

