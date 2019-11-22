A number of gossip websites have been reporting that Joseline Hernandez, one of the main stars of the Love & Hip Hop series, was jumped and stripped of her clothes at a Miami nightclub this week. Thus far, the reports are unconfirmed but a video is making the rounds and the fans that have checked it out are fairly certain Joseline is the woman pictured.

A website called Gossip Of The City was the first to pick up the clip and since then, MediaTakeOut uncovered some supposed details about the fight. Hernandez is currently in the midst of filming a new reality show and, according to sources, cameras were on site to capture the brawl. Apparently, there's a chance the footage will be shown during the upcoming season of the program. What reportedly went down is that a group of women ran up on Joseline while she was partying, ripping off her dress and humiliating her in front of the entire club. When security broke up the fight, the reality star was reportedly walking around the spot wearing only her thong underwear.

Thankfully, she does not appear to have been injured. Joseline recently opened up about her relationship with Stevie J's wife, speaking about their co-parenting agreement and generally radiating positive vibes. Maybe we'll be hearing more about the brawl when her show airs.