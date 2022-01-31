It's been nearly three months since the tragedy that took place at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival shocked the world, ultimately resulting in the death of 10 people and the injury and traumatization of countless more. Following the deadly crowd surge, people from all forward came forward with theories about what possibly could've happened, from poor planning to satanic rituals.

In a recent interview, Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star Hazel-E gave her take, siding with the theories that see Scott as trying to complete some sort of initiation by sacrificing the lives of his fans.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

"It's giving sacrifice to me," one of the hosts said. "It's definitely giving... I'm more like, along the line of initiation," Hazel-E responded. "It's giving a little bit of initiation into the 'Upper Echelon,' shall we say. Um, it's giving third eye, it's giving fallen angel. Umm, and it's giving shedding blood on your own turf."

The Ohio-born recording artist continued, "those are all things that..." and as she trailed off, a host joined in, "things that you do during a human sacrifice."

Conversation then shifted to Scott's initial apology video, as well as his subsequent interview with Charlamagne Tha God, which has been heavily criticized. "The apology wasn't sincere," the group on camera seemed to agree. "I feel like it was cap, I mean you've been around these actors for so long, you feel me?" one host said.

"It wasn't giving... What's his name? Alec Baldwin," Hazel agreed, comparing the Houston-based rapper to the Beetlejuice actor, who found himself facing heat in late 2021 after an accidental shooting took place on the set of his Western film Rust, resulting in the death of Halyna Hutchins.

"He was bawling in tears, devastated, like losing his shit behind him accidentally killing one of his co-workers," the reality star continued before the screen cuts to a clip to Scott's chat with Char in which he uses a monotone voice, expressing minimal emotion.

The 41-year-old shared that she and the "goosebumps" hitmaker are both Taurus', so she understands that "it's hard when you don't give a f*ck, it's hard to fake like you give a f*ck," insinuating that Scott was lacking empathy for the Astroworld victims.

Check out the clip from Hazel-E's interview below.



