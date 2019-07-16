Earlier this year, Love & Hip Hop star Hazel-E was involved in a beef against the City Girls, accusing them of stealing her idea for their hit single "Act Up." The rapper told both Yung Miami and JT that if she catches them in the street, it's on sight. Their feud dissipated quickly with Hazel claiming she's over it all and now, the reality actress is back in the news for her comments about plastic surgery.

These days, it feels as though everybody in Hollywood is getting knifed up to improve their physical appearance. Whether somebody is getting a nose job, a breast augmentation, butt injections, lip fillers, or anything else, Los Angeles is filled to the brim with D-List celebrities altering their bodies to shock the world. Hazel-E doesn't want to be cast in that category though because, in her new Instagram story, the socialite told fans that she hasn't had any procedures in a while.



"Last time I had surgery was to fix my nose on March 25, 2016," said the LHH star. "Before that was my breast reduction for my birthday in April 2015. I had veneers done only on my front 4 teeth in 2016 because I lost one in my crash. Just cuz my weight fluctuates doesn't mean I'm sitting on surgery tables. I do get skin tightening and laser treatments, coolsculpting which are non-invasive. I also share it with y'all every time I go."

Hazel goes on to say that living in Houston, she's got some of the best food in the entire world at her disposal so she's been eating good. No surgery, just good eatin'!