Love & Hip Hop star Brittney Taylor continues to take legal L's. The last we reported on her, she was arrested for assault and aggravated harassment. The latter occurred when tempers flared between Taylor and an unidentified woman this past Friday Morning. TMZ indicated that a catfight broke out shortly afterward and involved Taylor allegedly scratching her opponent somewhere in her body. Although the reality television star sought refuge in her New York City apartment, the police quickly found her. She was nabbed on assault and aggravated harassment charges before being transported to a holding cell. She's since been released without bail. The ordeal happened shortly after she attempted to play the victim and lied about Remy Ma assaulting her.

New updates by TMZ show that the star was also hit with a restraining order. Brittney Taylor must stay away from the woman and the temporary order of protection will be valid until December 14th. The police have also added that Brittney threw a cellphone at the unidentified woman, struck her on the forehead and scratch her neck. The starlet's attorney, Stanford Rubenstein, is asking for the DA to drop the prosecution "in the interest of the justice." We expect more details on this later.

