Weeks before Brittney Taylor and Remy Ma got into it, leaving Brittney with a black eye and Remy with some court dates, the Love & Hip Hop star was in a brawl with Dina Khalil. As the story goes, Brittney clawed at Dina's neck and when they came in contact a second time she grabbed her cellphone and threw it at her face.

Page Six now reports that Brittney will get a dismissal deal in the matter. According to her lawyer, Sanford Rubenstein, if Brittney stays out of trouble for six months she won't have to plead to anything and will get the charges dropped. “There will be a disposition of the criminal matter against Brittney Taylor on Monday with an adjournment in contemplation of dismissal,” Sanford said.



Noam Galai/Getty Images

Brittney shared a clip of her rage on Instagram that sees her friends trying to talk some sense in her. "When you called your friends over to pull up on ya lying ass boyfriend with you and now they talking you out of it but you’re hurt AF and Not wit it. So you gotta pull up by yourself," she captioned the clip.