Prayers and positive energy are being sent to Apple Watts after reports of her car accident have been shared. The social media star once starred on Love & Hip Hop Los Angeles and was a favorite on the series for her two-season tenure, but today (March 24), it was reported that the rapper and model is fighting for her life.

According to TMZ, Watts was driving her Mercedes on the 15 North freeway in Baker, California yesterday when she was involved in a collision with a pickup truck.

It is unclear how the accident occurred, but reports have stated that Watt's vehicle "flipped multiple times and burst into flames when it came to stop." A passenger in the pickup truck moved quickly to rescue Watts from her car and when emergency responders arrived at the scene, she was "life-flighted" to a hospital in nearby Nevada.

Although her injuries have been described as "major," there has not been an update on the detailed severity. Expectedly, authorities have launched themselves into an investigation of the accident and are combing through details to figure out what else, if anything, contributed to the collision. Messages and posts of kind thoughts and prayers have poured in for Apple Watts. We wish her a successful recovery.

