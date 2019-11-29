The twists and turns in A1 Bentley's relationship with Lyrica Anderson were documented well on the most recent season of Love & Hip-Hop and, while that's all good and well, fans have been waiting on the rapper to drop some new music. There appears to be continuous footage of A1 in the studio, crafting out bangers with some of his famous peers but, for some reason, he rarely drops. That changed last night when the entertaining specimen released his new hit "2 At A Time" and, in order to promote it, he posted up with his newborn baby, a bottle of Hennessy, and a couple of diapers.

As only A1 Bentley would do, the reality star came through with peak promotional goals for his new single. This is the type of content that people on TikTok, Triller, or any of the other video-sharing apps would kill for. With his track playing in the background, A1 announced that he would be kicking off a new challenge for whoever comes up with the best dance moves. "The winner will be Flewed out to LA to be in the Video," he said. He may be needing to cop himself a flight though because, to be honest, we don't know if this can be topped.

A1 shared his own video on social media, laying down with his baby and hitting some moves with a bottle of Henny in his hands, cradling it like a baby bottle. Adding some sauce to the clip, the rapper is wearing only a diaper, matching with his kid and letting it all out for the world to see.

Shout-out to the fearless A1 Bentley for this. Check out the song above.